4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $652,900

Stunning new build by Southern Homes! 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bath located on a private lot and backing up to wooded area. This home is perfect for entertaining with its oversized Great Room, high vaulted ceilings, and show-stopping kitchen. Most up-to-date materials and finishes handpicked by Designer. Stunning dark green cabinets complement stained island. Expansive counters feature quartz surfaces. There are 2 interior fireplaces – one in Great Room and one in the downstairs study. 2 bedrooms and a large game room complete upstairs, plus all bedrooms have their own baths. Do not miss this stunning home!

