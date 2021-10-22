4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $650,000

Stunning Remodel in desirable Signal Hill neighborhood. Moments from the Creek Tnpk, shopping & restaurants. This beautiful home backs to the neighborhood pond w/beautiful views from all windows and patios. The main flr has chefs kit, spacious living rm, formal dining, stately office, luxurious master ste, laundry rm and screened patio. 2nd floor has 2 large bedrooms with pullman bath. The fully finished walkout basement has a wet bar, gameroom, 4th bdrm, full bath & tons of storage. A must see property!