4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $649,900

Beautiful wooded setting on almost an ACRE lot in Jenks Schools. Modern farmhouse/craftsman home with 4 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 bath, and bonus room. Built with 2x6 construction, spray foam insulation, 98% efficiency HVAC. Upgraded windows and tankless Hot water tank. Salt water pool, built in gas grill, fire pit, and 20ft of glass doors for natural light. Beautiful western sunsets. 3 car garage. Located near Tulsa Hills, 10 min from downtown

