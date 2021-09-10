4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $649,000

Large flat lot. First floor master. Pool added in 2016. Game room over garage. Near St. Francis hospital. Walk-in closets.
"While many Americans stand to benefit from the expanded credit, the advance payment structure could create an unwelcome shock for certain taxpayers come next April," says columnist Andrew Wilford.
The newest episode of the shot-in-Oklahoma FX series "Reservation Dogs" focuses on Cheese, a character played by 16-year-old Oklahoman Lane Factor.
Jeffery Price, 58, of Wister was pronounced dead at the scene in Rock Island, troopers said. His passenger, a Wister woman, was flown to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa in critical condition, the OHP said.
The 17-year-old Owasso boy was transported by Life Flight to a local hospital, where he was admitted in serious condition with a head injury.
"They see us as servants, as a lower class to ‘handle’ their kids so they can do whatever they want or need to do. And I don’t mean parents — I mean society." #oklaed
"We are at the point where we are going to decide which patient gets the vent and which patient doesn't," the hospital chief administrative officer said Friday. "There's no dramatics in that comment. That is the sincerest truth. I'm in a situation that I never hoped for in health care."
Margaret Rzepczynski, who opened the restaurant in 1989, is hoping to find someone willing to continue the tradition of fine German cuisine.
A Sand Springs father says too many parents are fighting against what's best for all of their children.
Oklahoma has 200 fewer staffed beds in the state than in December. “That is very much a concern because we know there’s a great deal of fatigue right now of health care providers just saying, ‘We can’t continue to do that.’”
Before coaching against his dad and Owasso on Friday, the Broken Arrow coach and his wife are in Alamosa to complete the adoption, growing their family to seven kids.
