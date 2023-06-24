Incredible Home in premiere location within Sunset Hills! All 4 bedrooms have PRIVATE BATHS! This home is made to entertain. 4 Bedrooms w/private baths PLUS a half bath down for guests. 2 Living areas. Gourmet loaded kitchen, loads of cabinets & counter space & huge Pantry. Dream refrigerator & storage galore. Luxurious Main Suite & Bath. INCREDIBLE multi-purpose spaces upstairs including a secret room! Large laundry room and spacious master closet. Gorgeous from top to bottom!
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $647,400
