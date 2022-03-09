4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $644,900

Spacious South Tulsa home w/ large lot, inground pool/spa & exceptional entertainment spaces inside & out! Beautiful entry staircase, sweeping views into formal dining/living spaces. Kitchen with eat-in area overlooking family room with bar area. Pantry and large utility space lead to 3 car with large tornado shelter and built in safe. Circular drive adds stature to this lovely home. Master & office down, other beds up with game room pool table and bar area. Get in this amazing neighborhood while you can!