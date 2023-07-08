Incredible Home in premiere location within Sunset Hills! All 4 bedrooms have PRIVATE BATHS! This home is made to entertain. 4 Bedrooms w/private baths PLUS a half bath down for guests. 2 Living areas. Gourmet loaded kitchen, loads of cabinets & counter space & huge Pantry. Dream refrigerator & storage galore. Luxurious Main Suite & Bath. INCREDIBLE multi-purpose spaces upstairs including a secret room! Large laundry room and spacious master closet. Gorgeous from top to bottom!
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $644,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
I wish Walters would spend his energy providing a high-quality public education and less time acting like an evangelistic preacher, says Tulsa…
A two-night stay at the 23,000-square-foot home would run about $2,500 through the online marketplace for property rentals. (Yes, access to th…
The owner of the popular coffee shop announced his retirement.
It will add three more apartment buildings and a total of 80 units, bringing total River West housing to 435 mixed-income apartments. The phas…
Independence Day is tomorrow, and there are plenty of events on the calendar that celebrate it.