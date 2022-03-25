 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $640,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $640,000

Fabulous modern home With Bright & open floor plan, must see the quality, all fenced and all appliances are top of the line. Great landscaping, corner lot & close to all the Amenities Tulsa has to offer. Tall ceilings, Lots of Storage space and so much more!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert