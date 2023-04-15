Complete privacy and tranquility in this gorgeous new home by Southern Homes! Open concept Great Room with high vaulted ceilings, providing a perfect space for entertaining and various furniture layouts. South facing living room is flooded with natural light from the high placed fireplace windows and a bank of windows along hte whole back of the house providing the views of the wooded area behind. Custom features and finishes abound starting with the gorgeous kitchen. Dark green parameter cabinets set high style marks and the huge island with gorgeous quartz counters accommodates plenty of seating. Another room (could be formal dining or a study and also with a fireplace) offers additional living and entertaining space on the main level and also provides access to the back yard. In addition, there are 2 bedrooms on the main level, 2 full, and a half bath. Primary bedroom features vaulted ceilings and a beautiful view of the outside. Primary bath features oversized shower, a free-standing tub, and is connected to the large Primary closet that, in turn, connects to utility room. Upstairs open up into a large game room and 2 additional bedrooms and 2 full bath, making every bedroom have their own private bath. Listing agent related to seller.