4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $639,000

Pristine classic beauty embraces uninterrupted pond views in Braeswood conveniently located near St Francis & LaFortune Park! Main level offers elegant formals w/butler’s wet bars, lg open kitchen & family rm w/fireplace, master & guest suites, utility w/extra fridge, craft/mudroom with lockers & built-ins! Lower walk-out level has versatile floor plan including billiard sized game, study w/fireplace, 2 bdrms, 2 full bths, whimsical coca cola room & huge cedar closet!Split 3 car w/high door on single bay.

