Incredible Home in premiere location within Sunset Hills! All 4 bedrooms have PRIVATE BATHS! This home is made to entertain. 4 Bedrooms w/private baths PLUS a half bath down for guests. 2 Living areas. Gourmet loaded kitchen, loads of cabinets & counter space & huge Pantry. Dream refrigerator & storage galore. Luxurious Main Suite & Bath. INCREDIBLE multi-purpose spaces upstairs including a secret room! Large laundry room and spacious master closet. Gorgeous from top to bottom!
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $635,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sen. John Waldron, a former Tulsa teacher, said he gets asked everywhere he goes about the situation: “Everyone is concerned and outraged we w…
A now-imminent wave of realignment within the current landscape of Oklahoma high school sports was announced Wednesday morning.
Oklahoma's state superintendent has posted a video blasting what he calls "negligence" and "leadership failures" at Tulsa Public Schools over …
Dewayne Bryan will host big events downtown Friday and Saturday before and after the Zach Bryan concerts.
An OSU program insider on QB Alan Bowman: “Unbelievable people skills. Teammates love him."