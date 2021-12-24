4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $630,000

Look at this traditional home w/English accents that sit in Tulsa City limits on 13.94 acres w/wooded acres and open meadows. The ground floor has a master bedroom w/wood burning fireplace, master bath. The library has a wood burning fireplace. Formal dining that sits 8, country kitchen w/large pantry. Laundry room & garden room w/view outside. Go upstairs to another living area w/2 bedrooms and full bath. This home has a lot of storage, 3 car garage and yard space for landscaping.