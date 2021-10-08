 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $625,000

Stunning Luxury Home w/ covered courtyard enters into a Stone archway to family room, open to Gourmet kitchen w/ open shelving, built-in refrig., granite counters, commercial gas 6 burner, buffet, 4 fireplaces thru out, plantation shutters, new carpet, terra cotta & travertine tile, hardwood, new paint, stone walkway, decorative sealed driveway, built-in wine refrig. Security system, surround sound, HW tank instant w/ timer. Professional landscaping w/ drip irrigation system.

