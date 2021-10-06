 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $625,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $625,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $625,000

Stately S. Tulsa Home. Jenks Southeast elementary. Circle drive w/ Rear Entry 3 garage makes for the perfect sports court. 3 living areas, formals, office w/ private bath. Huge den with wet bar. Master with seating area and fireplace. Master bath with his/her closet, vanity & bathroom. Bonus room off master bath. Huge climate control attic storage room, 3 bedrooms, Open landing and huge game room over garages. Appliances new in 2016, HVAC new in 2013. Huge .7 acre lot in cul de sac

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News