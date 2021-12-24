New construction-under construction estimated time of completion May 2022. Beautiful home in gated community. Jenks SE elementary school. This is a 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath, 3 car garage. Study, craft room, wine bar, master bedroom with sitting area down. Two bedrooms each with private baths upstairs and rec room up. Back yard plenty big for a pool. Agent related to seller.
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $610,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Many who utilized the megacenter, open 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, reported being able to complete the transaction in 30-45 minutes.
- Updated
Alamo Bowl against Oregon could mark the end of a Sooners era, or the beginning of a new one
- Updated
The sewage samples in Tulsa were collected Friday. The Oklahoma State Department of Health didn’t identify an omicron case until the agency announced it Tuesday afternoon, among the last states to detect the latest variant through genomic sequencing.
- Updated
An actor who starred in the beloved Christmas movie "Home Alone" has been involved in a domestic incident at a downtown Oklahoma City hotel, according to a report from TMZ.
- Updated
"American Underdog," starring Zachary Levi, Anna Paquin and Dennis Quaid, is scheduled for Christmas release.
- Updated
Now free to read—The new no-cash system of toll collections is safer, more fuel-efficient, less polluting and more convenient, the editorial says.
- Updated
Starting on Jan. 1, 2022 — the same day Gundy’s ninth-ranked Cowboys face No. 5 Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl — his salary will increase by $125,000 each year.
- Updated
The action comes after Gov. Kevin Stitt and two tribes could not agree on terms of a new compact.
Former Tulsan has written more than 20 Hallmark movies, including three holiday premieres this month
- Updated
This year marks another milestone, as Andreen has published her first novel, "So This is Christmas."
- Updated
The full-service fleet management company, currently employing 31 in Tulsa, recently purchased a 106,000-square-foot facility in Broken Arrow.