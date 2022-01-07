Rare Opportunity in the heart of Midtown/Sunset Terrace.Charming & enchanting! 4BR plus office 3.5bth w/multiple balconies & terraces for added living & entertaining space.Detail Galore:hardwood floors, some wood ceilings.Magnificent mill & ironwork. Granite & tile Bths.Great storage&closets.Close to Everything Great about Tulsa:walk to the Gathering Place,Brookside,Cherry Street,Philbrook,Utica Square.Just minutes from Downtown venues. Edison/Council Oak schools and great private school options close by
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $609,900
-
- Updated
