 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $600,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $600,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $600,000

Charming 1920 bungalow located in Mapleridge Historical District. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, updated kitchen and finished basement. Home has original hardwoods, new windows and new driveway. Garage has been converted to 540 sqft, 1 bedroom / 1 bath apartment. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Bike to the Gathering Place or walk to Cherry Street.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News