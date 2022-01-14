 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $599,900

Completely REMODELED Home! Thruout home you'll find new interior pnt, flooring, custom lighting, molding, trim & so much more! Mstr & Office down w 2 Beds, opt'l 4th Bed/Bonus Rm up. Expansive gourmet Kitchen w stainless applc granite countertops, oversized island & abundance of cabinetry opens into inviting fam rm. Sparkling pool, mature trees & corner lot. House is situated in wonderful neighborhood w excel local, close to HWY 75, Gathering Place, Turkey Mountain & Tulsa Hills ~ Jenks Sch ~ A Must See!

