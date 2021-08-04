Gorgeous home on almost 1/2 acre treed & private cul-de-sac lot backing to green area with multi-level decks, extensive landscaping and covered patio. Formal Library, soaring ceilings and amazing built-ins throughout! New carpet downstairs, Great Kitchen open to Den with an impressive 42" masonry fireplace w/ European stone mantle. 2 Living areas, large Master w/ exceptional closet. Gated neighborhood w/ perfect location!
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $599,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Oklahoma Watch: As other governors pull out vaccine media blitz, Kevin Stitt has largely remained silent
- Updated
This comes as Oklahoma now has one of the highest COVID-19 test positivity rates in the nation as cases have quickly climbed in recent days. Oklahoma health leaders, meanwhile, say the worst may yet be to come since Oklahoma trails much of the country in getting residents vaccinated.
- Updated
"Wait and see" attitude toward vaccines is having disastrous consequences for younger, previously healthy adults amid onset of extremely contagious delta variant. #COVID19
'It's a crisis': COVID-19 hospitalizations soaring at record pace as virus spreads faster than ever in Oklahoma
- Updated
In only a month, COVID hospitalizations have gone from lows similar to June 2020 after quarantine up to then what took four months to hit in October 2020 — when Trump's coronavirus task force advised Gov. Kevin Stitt that "many preventable deaths" were happening in Oklahoma.
- Updated
Money, practicality and incivility dictate that the Sooners, Longhorns leave the Big 12 before the grants of rights expire in 2025.
- Updated
An Oklahoma man says it started over a Montana man’s slights about Oklahoma football and cowboy boots.
- Updated
Chris Bratton was allegedly "messing" with vehicles in the bar's parking lot when the bouncer asked him to leave. Bratton is accused of then fatally shooting the bouncer and DJ, Nathan Hull.
- Updated
Want the largest monthly check possible? Here's how to get it.
- Updated
He was a guest preacher in early July at youth summer camp at Falls Creek Baptist Conference Center near Davis.
- Updated
A bank in Bixby's downtown has a colorful story — the kind you can’t tell about a strip mall or a fast-food chain. Did you know Bixby even had a downtown? You might be hearing about it a lot.
- Updated
The hotel at 616 W. Seventh St., will remain branded as a Hilton.