 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $599,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $599,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $599,000

Gorgeous home on almost 1/2 acre treed & private cul-de-sac lot backing to green area with multi-level decks, extensive landscaping and covered patio. Formal Library, soaring ceilings and amazing built-ins throughout! New carpet downstairs, Great Kitchen open to Den with an impressive 42" masonry fireplace w/ European stone mantle. 2 Living areas, large Master w/ exceptional closet. Gated neighborhood w/ perfect location!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News