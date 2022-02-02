 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $590,000

Desirable neighborhood w/FOUR bedrooms down. Each bedroom has walk-in closet & private toilet. Upstairs has Game Room or 2nd Master w/private bath & 2 walk-in closets. Granite kitchen open to Family Room fireplace & wet bar. Large Formal Living & Formal Dining. House features 4" plantation shutters, extensive crown molding, wood floors, travertine floors, security system. Heated Pool, Spa & covered patio. Cul-de-sac .49 acre. Jenks Schools. Southeast Elementary.

