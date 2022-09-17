4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $590,000

Beautiful like-new construction home with lots of extras. Two first level bedrooms, double wide refrigerator, soft close cabinetry, brand new 15x38 “smart” saltwater low maintenance swimming pool, hot tub, waterfalls, 8ft privacy fence, large storm shelter, security cam system around the home, accent walls, barn door, and more. Extra large attic space that can be made into theatre room. Community pool, tennis court, playground, and 3 stocked fishing ponds. Like new construction, but you don’t have to wait!