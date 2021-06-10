 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $59,900

This location... close to downtown, OSU Tulsa, the Tulsa's Greenwood, Arts & Blue Dome District. 3 bedroom and 1 large bathroom. Hardwoods. Decorative fireplace. Addition could easily be the 4th bedroom. Pedestal sink and updated tub insert in bathroom. Needs some TLC, this adorable home has tons of potential! Would be great for an investor as a rental or for first time home buyer. Home is being sold AS-IS, no repairs by seller. View More

