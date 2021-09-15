 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $589,900

Beautiful South Tulsa Executive home in Lovely Lexington - Jenks SouthEast Neighborhood. Gorgeous formal living and dining - with built-ins and Vaulted ceiling. Large den with stone fireplace - Open Kitchen, breakfast nook & huge pantry. Master down with Coffered ceiling, huge walk in closet. Master bath with double vanities and access to backyard. Office Up stairs. Game/theater room over garage and 3 large bedrooms. Side entry garage - 3rd bay is work space with heating and air.

