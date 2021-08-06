4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $585,000

Traditional 4 bedroom home with first floor master, open living area, remodeled throughout. Newly renovated Kitchen with spacious eating area. Walk to Monte Cassino & Utica Square.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Traditional 4 bedroom home with first floor master, open living area, remodeled throughout. Newly renovated Kitchen with spacious eating area. Walk to Monte Cassino & Utica Square.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
"Wait and see" attitude toward vaccines is having disastrous consequences for younger, previously healthy adults amid onset of extremely contagious delta variant. #COVID19
This comes as Oklahoma now has one of the highest COVID-19 test positivity rates in the nation as cases have quickly climbed in recent days. Oklahoma health leaders, meanwhile, say the worst may yet be to come since Oklahoma trails much of the country in getting residents vaccinated.
He was a guest preacher in early July at youth summer camp at Falls Creek Baptist Conference Center near Davis.
In only a month, COVID hospitalizations have gone from lows similar to June 2020 after quarantine up to then what took four months to hit in October 2020 — when Trump's coronavirus task force advised Gov. Kevin Stitt that "many preventable deaths" were happening in Oklahoma.
The restaurant occupies the area that was the former home of Michael V's.
The store at 1770 S. Elm Place will remain closed through Wednesday, providing associates time to restock shelves and prep the store to reopen at 7 a.m. Thursday.
An Oklahoma man says it started over a Montana man’s slights about Oklahoma football and cowboy boots.
Want the largest monthly check possible? Here's how to get it.
A bank in Bixby's downtown has a colorful story — the kind you can’t tell about a strip mall or a fast-food chain. Did you know Bixby even had a downtown? You might be hearing about it a lot.
“Based on our state’s current data there is no need to declare a state of emergency in Oklahoma," Stitt said. "We have an effective vaccine that is free and widely available to all eligible Oklahomans and we are well-prepared to manage COVID without a state of emergency.”
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.