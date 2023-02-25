GORGEOUS like new home! Transitional styled home offers a perfect floor plan with spacious master plus guest room w/ private bath, and an office on the main level, upstairs is a large game room, media room w/ wet bar, and 2 bedrooms. LIGHT & BRIGHT beamed living room with floor to ceiling windows, beautiful NEW hardwood floors with custom inlays, kitchen with large walk in pantry and high end appliances, and private outdoor living w/ large covered patio and fireplace.