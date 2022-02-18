Everything to love about this beautiful home in gated Villas At The Legends! Fresh & light filled w/large windows, designer lighting, soft paint, rich hardwoods, plantation shutters & more! Dramatic 2 story entry w/fab views to backyard private oasis w/covered & vaulted patio, built-in grill & water feature. Open Concept w/chef’s Kitchen & Fam Room w/FP. Study, Dining, Master and 2 bedrooms down. Large Bedroom, full bath, game w/wet bar & HUGE floored storage up!
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $575,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch Now: Future owner of proposed Bell's Amusement Park site 'slowing down' development process, Broken Arrow official says
- Updated
The owner "basically shared with us that (the) property could or could not include an amusement park," Broken Arrow City Manager Michael Spurgeon said.
- Updated
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the spot at 18th and Boston has a lot of history as the place Tulsans found fine food and top-notch entertainment for more than half a century.
- Updated
"Removing that section of I-244 will not magically cure our divisions, but it would be a big step in the right direction," says Tulsa resident Craig Bryant.
- Updated
John Marion Grant's October execution was the first since Oklahoma halted its use of the death penalty in 2015.
2021 All-World softball: Meet the player of the year finalists and see the rest of the first team and honorable mention
- Updated
The player of the year will be announced at this year's All-World event.
- Updated
Including weddings, memorial services, corporate events, alumni functions and private parties, Pistol Pete is expected to make 750 appearances this year.
- Updated
Four teenagers and four adults returning from a hunting trip were on board a small plane that crashed off the coast of North Carolina over the weekend, authorities announced Tuesday.
- Updated
Downtown Tulsa’s second QuikTrip opened in the fall of 1981 less than two blocks from the company’s other downtown location, an experiment that introduced a new urban type of convenience store at the height of the city’s oil boom.
Watch Now: Oklahoma's daily COVID-19 deaths higher than ever as long-term patients die amid plummeting omicron wave
- Updated
The seven-day average of COVID deaths statewide hit a record 66 people per day Monday and was at 58 per day Tuesday. More than 14,000 Oklahomans have died from COVID.
- Updated
Bixby Public Schools' board of education voted Wednesday evening to keep "13 Reasons Why" and "Me and Earl and the Dying Girl" on library shelves. A parent had challenged the inclusion of the two books due to concerns about their use of profanity and sexual content.