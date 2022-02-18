 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $575,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $575,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $575,000

Everything to love about this beautiful home in gated Villas At The Legends! Fresh & light filled w/large windows, designer lighting, soft paint, rich hardwoods, plantation shutters & more! Dramatic 2 story entry w/fab views to backyard private oasis w/covered & vaulted patio, built-in grill & water feature. Open Concept w/chef’s Kitchen & Fam Room w/FP. Study, Dining, Master and 2 bedrooms down. Large Bedroom, full bath, game w/wet bar & HUGE floored storage up!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert