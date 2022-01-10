 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $575,000

Executive South Tulsa Home in exclusive Enclave at Legacy. Turnkey two-story is a masterpiece of indoor & outdoor living that is light & bright w/upgrades. Spacious Granite Kitchen w/Island & Breakfast Room, opens to Great Room w/gas fireplace & tall ceilings. High-End finishes include oak hardwoods, plantation shutters, SS appliances w/double ovens & gas range. 1st Floor: Primary & guest bedrooms w/private baths; Study. 2nd Floor: 2 bedrooms w/private baths; Large game room with wetbar. Community Pool.

