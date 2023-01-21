4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $575,000

Sophisticated and modern new construction near downtown Tulsa! Stunning white oak flooring, custom steel and glass doors and a floor-plan perfect for entertaining on a grand scale! Living spaces on main level include a formal dining area, living room with ceiling height of more than 12ft, walls adorned with built ins and windows, a grand study with custom steel and glass french doors opening to 20ft ceilings and abounding natural light. The laundry conveniently adjoins primary walk in closet and a drop zone with more storage coming in from the attached 2 car garage. Kitchen leaves nothing to be desired w/ generous walk in pantry, designer lighting, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Secluded owner’s suite has stunning wet room with duel shower heads, soaking bath and custom built-ins. Powder bathroom leads you up the stairs to second story with 2 bonus spaces, 3 guest bedrooms all with walk in closets and full bath. Easy highway access and walking or biking distance to downtown Tulsa! Come see all the added details in this one of a kind home.