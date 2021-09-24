4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $574,900

Beautiful home nestled in a quiet gated community, is move- in ready. Enjoy gorgeous views from the family room, casual dining, and main bedroom, or while sitting on the large covered back porch. Home sits in a cul de sac and backs up to a pond oasis. It has a fully fenced yard that does not obstruct the natural beauty. Private office, formal living, and dining rooms, large kitchen w/ island. It has tons of storage. Well maintained with several mechanical upgrades. It won't last long! Bixby schools!