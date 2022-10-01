 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $567,024

New construction award winning Redford plan with open layout with all ceilings 9' or more. Lots of hardwood flooring. Beautiful Kitchen with ranite island & counters, built-in stainless appliances, 36" gas cooktop vented outside, pendant lights over the island + more. Very large Breakfast Nook lets in lots of natural light & opens to large covered patio. 11' ceiling in Kitchen & Nook with wood beams. Master Suite with spacious Master Bath with large tiled shower with bench, stand-alone soaker tub, & large his/her split walk-in closet with a door to the Laundry Rm. 1 bed/bath/Gameroom upstairs.

