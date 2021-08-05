4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $566,500

Still time to customize this 4 Bedroom Raliegh Floor plan located in popular Sunset Hills Estates. Berryhill Properties is an award winning builder. Owner/Broker.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Still time to customize this 4 Bedroom Raliegh Floor plan located in popular Sunset Hills Estates. Berryhill Properties is an award winning builder. Owner/Broker.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
"Wait and see" attitude toward vaccines is having disastrous consequences for younger, previously healthy adults amid onset of extremely contagious delta variant. #COVID19
This comes as Oklahoma now has one of the highest COVID-19 test positivity rates in the nation as cases have quickly climbed in recent days. Oklahoma health leaders, meanwhile, say the worst may yet be to come since Oklahoma trails much of the country in getting residents vaccinated.
In only a month, COVID hospitalizations have gone from lows similar to June 2020 after quarantine up to then what took four months to hit in October 2020 — when Trump's coronavirus task force advised Gov. Kevin Stitt that "many preventable deaths" were happening in Oklahoma.
He was a guest preacher in early July at youth summer camp at Falls Creek Baptist Conference Center near Davis.
An Oklahoma man says it started over a Montana man’s slights about Oklahoma football and cowboy boots.
Chris Bratton was allegedly "messing" with vehicles in the bar's parking lot when the bouncer asked him to leave. Bratton is accused of then fatally shooting the bouncer and DJ, Nathan Hull.
Want the largest monthly check possible? Here's how to get it.
A bank in Bixby's downtown has a colorful story — the kind you can’t tell about a strip mall or a fast-food chain. Did you know Bixby even had a downtown? You might be hearing about it a lot.
The remains of 19 people exhumed from a mass grave at Oaklawn Cemetery earlier this summer were reinterred Friday over the loud objections of about 30 possible descendants of those individuals.
The historically significant series will debut Aug. 9 on FX on Hulu.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.