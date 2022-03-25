 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $559,900

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $559,900

You will not want to miss out on this gorgeous 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home with a huge master bedroom that includes sitting area and fireplace! This home has multiple back patios perfect for entertaining guest while overlooking the beautiful view. Home includes stunning hardwood floors throughout main level and new exterior/interior paint. Tons of space! Two living areas, a game room, office and tornado shelter.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert