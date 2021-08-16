4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $559,000

Beautiful, Fully Renovated Midtown Ranch Home boasting a half acre lot on a cul-de- sac. Taken nearly down to the studs, this 4 BEDROOM (or 3 + Office w/closet) home has a hefty list of upgrades including All NEW flooring, NEW recessed lighting, fresh in/ext paint, NEW Granite counters, NEW high end SS KitchenAid Appliances, full home generator, All NEW custom cabinetry & doors and so much more! Housemasters thorough inspections complete & available for buyers! A must see Renovation Project!