 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $559,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $559,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $559,000

Stunning! Refinished wood floors throughout. Open dining w/ Brand new kitchen. Soft close cabinets throughout. Large laundry with pantry and storage. Office, Master with completely New marble bath. Second bedroom down. Upstairs with 2 beds, new hall bath and nook. BONUS ROOM off garage with 1/2 bath and access to yard - perfect flex space for workout room, class room or guest suite. New Roof 2021 and siding. Large Trex Deck. New 2 Car parking pad. Large Fenced yard, walking to Utica Square

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Siblings squabble over mother’s estate plan
Home & Garden

Siblings squabble over mother’s estate plan

Q: My 91-year old mother lives with my sister. She took my mother to a lawyer without my knowledge in 2019. I unexpectedly found out that two quitclaim property deeds were transferred into a trust, for which my sister is apparently the trustee.

+4
Nature Note: Velvet Ants
News

Nature Note: Velvet Ants

August is when I see velvet ants and I saw my first one last week on the 9th.  They are beautiful velvety orange-red and black wingless female…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News