4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $559,000

Stunning! Refinished wood floors throughout. Open dining w/ Brand new kitchen. Soft close cabinets throughout. Large laundry with pantry and storage. Office, Master with completely New marble bath. Second bedroom down. Upstairs with 2 beds, new hall bath and nook. BONUS ROOM off garage with 1/2 bath and access to yard - perfect flex space for workout room, class room or guest suite. New Roof 2021 and siding. Large Trex Deck. New 2 Car parking pad. Large Fenced yard, walking to Utica Square