 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $549,500

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $549,500

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $549,500

Beautiful modern mid-century home in an amazing location offers ease to many of Tulsa's Venues including Southern Hills Golf Course. Spacious living room w/tree top views. Custom crafted wood stretches across living room ceiling. The Open concept design welcomes you home. Generous private & serene outdoor areas. Master on 1st floor w/En-Suite & private patio. Each bedroom boasts En-Suite baths. Home Office with separate entrance. Large & Spacious Rooms make this home perfect for entertaining!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News