Unique finishes throughout this Warm and Modern Home. All 4 bedrooms have private baths. Open concept with beamed ceiling. Plantation shutters throughout. Focal fireplace wall made from bricks from historical downtown Tulsa building. Stunning granite leather bar in Chefs kitchen, large Butlers pantry, built in coffee/wine bar. Hardwoods throughout 1st floor living. Extra large spa like Master bath with oversized closet. Large flex room upstairs.
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $549,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Oklahoma's longest-tenured, most valuable coach got a hard lesson in college football upheaval last Nov. 28, only to come through in an old, familiar place
'A lot of things are contributing to this increase in rates,” a local official said. “We have seen a lot of folks moving to Tulsa."
Guerin-teed it was quite a week: That time Barry Switzer caught Tinker Owens and some of the Sooners out drinking in OKC, and, well...
Popping by last week's luncheon for the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022 had me laughing over legends ranging from Switzer to Babe Ruth
TU athletic director Rick Dickson: “We’ve got to do a deep dive on everything — on our whole game-day experience."
The as-yet unnamed firm will make the announcement official at two news conferences Wednesday in Oklahoma City and Pryor.
He amassed a record of 203-139 and will leave as the second winningest coach in program history.
Video released of Tulsa officers shooting 16-year-old armed robbery suspect; charges not expected, DA says
The Tulsa Police Department has released helicopter and bodycam footage of police officers' Feb. 4 shooting of a 16-year-old who allegedly had stolen at gunpoint $22 from someone that night.
Watch Now: State Board of Education intervenes in new academic standards-setting for health, physical education
“Frankly, when people ask why teachers are demoralized it is because of disrespect, and this is an example of that. This leaves us with a giant mess,” State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said. #oklaed
DOCUMENT: Read the proposed permanent rules
Competition wraps up Sunday at the BOK Center.
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.