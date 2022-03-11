 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $549,000

Unique finishes throughout this Warm and Modern Home. All 4 bedrooms have private baths. Open concept with beamed ceiling. Plantation shutters throughout. Focal fireplace wall made from bricks from historical downtown Tulsa building. Stunning granite leather bar in Chefs kitchen, large Butlers pantry, built in coffee/wine bar. Hardwoods throughout 1st floor living. Extra large spa like Master bath with oversized closet. Large flex room upstairs.

