4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $545,000

This home is in an amazing location and has a neighborhood pool for those hot summer days. It offers an inviting open floorplan, flexible living space, and all the tech upgrades that you may need. It is Smart wired and has all video/audio/security & inside cameras, entertainment system in theater room w/ 120” screen. Master bath w/ heated floors & tv inside mirror. Oversized covered wrap around back porch with water and gas hookups for a kitchen area and a 220V hookup in garage for electric car charging.

