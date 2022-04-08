 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $535,000

Lots of updates. In one of South Tulsa's most beautiful neighborhoods. Walk to school at Jenks East. Primary bed on 1st floor w/private luxury bath. Large utility w/ sink & lots of cabinets. Formal living & dining w/ lots of space. Walk thru dry bar, access from both den & F. living. Outstanding kitchen open to den, custom island & upgraded appliances. Beautiful windows across back. Custom window coverings. Covered patio & stone outdoor fireplace. Very private backyard.

