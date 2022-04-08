4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $529,900

You will not want to miss out on this gorgeous 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home with a huge master bedroom that includes sitting area and fireplace located within walking distance of one of Tulsa's largest parks! This home has multiple back patios perfect for entertaining guest while overlooking the beautiful view. Home includes stunning hardwood floors throughout main level and new exterior/interior paint. Tons of space! Two living areas, a game room, office and tornado shelter.