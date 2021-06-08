 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $529,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $529,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $529,000

Pristine former Model Home w/2 Beds Down! Beautiful hardwds, high ceilings, rustic beams, surround sound, central vac, tankless water heater, post-tension slab & more! Chef's Kitchen w/6-burner gas cooktop, pot filler, convect oven & lg pantry. Great Rm w/dry stacked stone FP. Vaulted Dining, granite butlers pantry, Study, Game Rm & Theater w/106' screen, projector & speakers. Luxe Master w/2 huge walk-in closets. Prof landscaping & large covered patio. Backs to private fields owned by Tulsa Soccer Assoc. View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News