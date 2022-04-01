COMING SOON! No showings or offers until 3/26/22. Immaculate home in Legacy Park is ready for you to call home offering 4 beds, 3 baths, 3 car garage. Split floorplan, open concept. Main floor includes 2 bedrooms. The Main Bedroom Suite is truly a private retreat with fireplace, spacious, & fully loaded en-suite! Upstairs includes 2 spacious bedrooms, large game room, flex room, & hobby room. Newer Upstairs HVAC (2018), New hardwood flooring, New Roof. Seller providing home warranty through HWA.
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $529,000
- Updated
