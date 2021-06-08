 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $525,000

Gorgeous half acre lot in a quiet cul-de-sac w/ pool! Granite kitchen w/SS appliances, 5-burner cooktop, pantry & nook. Beautiful hardwoods in entry, formal dining & living. Fam room w/wet bar, fireplace & built-ins. Generous master w/walk-in closets incl cedar closet, fireplace, spa granite bath & access to charming courtyard. All beds w/access to granite pullman baths. Game room or 5th bed. Pool w/ diving board, built in grill & deck. Heated/cooled detached garage. 4yr old roof. Pet/smoke free home. View More

