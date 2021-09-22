4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $524,900

Beautiful Modern Mid-Century Home with an Amazing Location Offers Ease to Many of Tulsa's Venues Including Southern Hills Golf Course. 2 Master Bedrooms on 1st Floor, All 4 Bedrooms Boasts Walk-in closets and Baths. Home Office with Separate Entrance. New Interior/Exterior Paint, New Windows, Copper Gutters, New Insulation, and Granite Kitchen. Generous Private & Serene Outdoor Living Areas ~ The Open Concept Design and Large Spacious Rooms will welcome you home and make a perfect home for entertaining!