 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $524,900

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $524,900

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $524,900

Beautiful Modern Mid-Century Home with an Amazing Location Offers Ease to Many of Tulsa's Venues Including Southern Hills Golf Course. 2 Master Bedrooms on 1st Floor, All 4 Bedrooms Boasts Walk-in closets and Baths. Home Office with Separate Entrance. New Interior/Exterior Paint, New Windows, Copper Gutters, New Insulation, and Granite Kitchen. Generous Private & Serene Outdoor Living Areas ~ The Open Concept Design and Large Spacious Rooms will welcome you home and make a perfect home for entertaining!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News