SIMPLY STUNNING Large One Level Home in BEAUTIFUL Sunset Hills Estates! SPACIOUS & POPULAR Floorplan w/ Office/Library AND Game room! Energy efficient, Quality built & LOADED w/Customs and Extra Attention to Detail. BEAUTIFUL Natural light, Tall ceilings& Extensive Hardwoods throughout! LARGE Living w/Floor to ceiling Stone FP, Mantle, and Built-ins. IMPRESSIVE Kitchen w/Large Island, Farmhouse Sink, Quartz, Pot Filler& Glass Cabinets to the ceiling. GRAND Master suite& LUXURIOUS Bath w/Oval Free Standing Tub & Large Walk-in Shower. Closet leads to AWESOME Laundry Room w/Sink & Mudroom/Drop zone close by. NICE Size Covered Patio made for relaxing and entertaining. FABULOUS Neighborhood & Amenities - Pool, Park, Pond & Tennis courts. CONVENIENT to Tulsa, Hwys, Airport, Restaurants & Shopping! BEAUTIFUL HOME!