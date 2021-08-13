 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $519,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $519,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $519,000

PRIVATE. Backs to lg acreage/estate. Features beautiful pool & rock waterfall, built in grill area. Gourmet kit opens to den overlooking pool. Office down. Master down & 2nd bed down w/ bath. 2nd liv area down w/wet bar & door leading to pool area. 3rd living room/gmrm up. Exceptional moldings & surround sound thruout downstairs. Upgrades w/in last 3-4 years. Int & ext paint, including trim, carpet, hrdwd flrs, wifi garage door & sprinkler syst control panel, 75 gallon HW tank, kit granite, sink & faucet.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Siblings squabble over mother’s estate plan
Home & Garden

Siblings squabble over mother’s estate plan

Q: My 91-year old mother lives with my sister. She took my mother to a lawyer without my knowledge in 2019. I unexpectedly found out that two quitclaim property deeds were transferred into a trust, for which my sister is apparently the trustee.

+4
Nature Note: Velvet Ants
News

Nature Note: Velvet Ants

August is when I see velvet ants and I saw my first one last week on the 9th.  They are beautiful velvety orange-red and black wingless female…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News