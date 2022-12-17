4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $510,000

Stunning home on prime lot backing to pond! Custom iron carved staircase and office with built-ins upon entry. Beautiful wood cased windows in living with decorative wood beams and fireplace overlooking the pond and private greenbelt. Gourmet kitchen with butler's pantry and walk-in pantry. Primary suite and private guest quarters down with separate entry to one car garage. Game room/media room and 2 bedrooms upstairs. Tons of storage with large walk out attic space. Backyard is secluded and private with an extended covered patio overlooking the pond. Best spot to watch the sunset. Located in desirable Sunset Hills. The community offers a pool, park, tennis courts, and clubhouse.