4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $5,500,000

JAW DROPPING CONTEMPORARY ON THE 12TH HOLE OF SOUTHERN HILLS GOLF COURSE. GEOTHERMAL HEAT AND AIR, LIVING ROOM W/22FT CEILINGS, MULTIPLE KITCHENS W/VIKING APPLIANCES, ELEVATOR, MOVIE THEATRE, EXPANSIVE MASTER CLOSET, SALT WATER POOL & OUTDOOR OASIS.

