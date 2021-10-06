JAW DROPPING CONTEMPORARY ON THE 12TH HOLE OF SOUTHERN HILLS GOLF COURSE. GEOTHERMAL HEAT AND AIR, LIVING ROOM W/22FT CEILINGS, MULTIPLE KITCHENS W/VIKING APPLIANCES, ELEVATOR, MOVIE THEATRE, EXPANSIVE MASTER CLOSET, SALT WATER POOL & OUTDOOR OASIS.
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $5,500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Alleged drug kingpin arrested in California, charged with directing drug conspiracies in Oklahoma, Missouri
- Updated
A man alleged to be a drug kingpin from California has been arrested and is charged with multiple methamphetamine conspiracy crimes across Oklahoma and Missouri, Clint Johnson, acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma, announced in a news release.
'These aren't the bad guys': Afghanistan refugees' arrival in Oklahoma has retired Army colonel back in action
- Updated
These are people who assisted the United States with things like language interpretation and finding supplies, said retired U.S. Army Col. Mike FitzGerald, who's helping prepare for their arrival in Stillwater.
- Updated
It’s hard to imagine a million-dollar home — one offering all the comforts you can dream up, all of the elegant, sophisticated finishings you’d expect at that price point and a priceless view of the downtown Tulsa skyline — being upstaged by the land on which it sits.
Child sex-trafficking punishment too severe, judge worries; woman's sentencing delayed in federal court
- Updated
Prosecutors said a "ring leader" was pulling Rontaysha Cox's strings; he got 25 years after they advertised a 16-year-old runaway for prostitution online. A plea deal would put Cox in prison for 15 years.
- Updated
Tulsa's Gathering Place LLC had sued the small business, claiming it had 'wrongfully' used the park's name to promote its venture.
- Updated
The thousands sharing Rep. Markwayne Mullin's comments now think a federal infrastructure bill includes an "animal agriculture tax." A lobbyist group is worried that ranchers could be charged $2,600 per head of cattle.
Epic founders 'gaslit a lot of people, and it's time to stop,' new chairman says of charter school financials
- Updated
Talking to lawmakers Monday without naming the men, Paul Campbell called Epic's for-profit managers "prolific liars” and “bad actors” for taking a 10% cut of every school dollar based on false pretenses. #oklaed
- Updated
With the end of a federal moratorium, more tenants than ever are asking for help with overdue bills. Tulsa's Emergency Rental Assistance Program got 1,500 more applicants than in July.
- Updated
“If allowed to stand, the Oklahoma court’s decision will leave thousands of individuals with state convictions that the State had no authority to impose,” the petition states.
- Updated
A pair of Black Gold Group projects in the area total close to $10 million.