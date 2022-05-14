4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $499,900

Like-new & on-trend luxury in desirable neighborhood! Master DOWN, all other bedrooms UP! Open floorplan features large chef’s kitchen w/bar and breakfast nook, plus tons of storage. Gorgeous great room w/high ceilings. Formal dining & private study. Large game room up, plus extensive room to build out. Coveted designer finishes & brilliant natural light thruout. Secluded covered patio with firepit; enormous backyard w/room for a pool has peaceful view of pond & greenbelt!