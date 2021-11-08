 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $499,000

Welcome to your newly remodeled home in Patrick Henry! Completely updated with a chef's kitchen complete with pull out drawers,spice racks,unique 2 drawer refrigerator, new appliances; new dual zoned HVAC units;new Pella windows;new roof 2020; dual zoned tankless hot water; 200 amp service panel;Remodeled baths; coax/ethernet prewired for office & living area. The huge back patio would make a great outdoor kitchen and still plenty of room to entertain. Plumbed for 2nd fridge. 3D Matterport Tour available.

