4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $497,000

Beautiful Silver Chase home on wooded .59 acre lot. Two living areas, formal dining, updated kitchen w/ breakfast area. Family room walks out to beautiful screened in porch with hot tub overlooking park like back yard. Second floor large master suite w/ multiple closets, master bath w/heated floors, separate tub, walk in shower and sauna. Also on second floor: One en-suite bedroom, two other beds share hall bath, and a large office. 2 car+stand alone 3rd car

